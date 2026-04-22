NeoCognition, led by Ohio State's Yu Su, raises $40 million seed

NeoCognition to build adaptable generalist AI

Su points out that most current AI agents only get things right about half the time.

NeoCognition is aiming higher: it's developing generalist AIs that can adapt to any field without a ton of extra programming.

With a small team of mostly Ph.D.s and new support from tech-focused investors, it plans to help companies use these smarter agents for better products, or even as digital coworkers.