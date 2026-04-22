NeoCognition, led by Ohio State's Yu Su, raises $40 million seed
Technology
NeoCognition, an AI lab led by Ohio State's Yu Su, just scored $40 million in seed funding to work on self-learning AI agents.
Backed by investors like Cambium Capital, Walden Catalyst Ventures, and Lip-Bu Tan, the team wants to build AI that can learn and specialize on its own, kind of like how people do.
NeoCognition to build adaptable generalist AI
Su points out that most current AI agents only get things right about half the time.
NeoCognition is aiming higher: it's developing generalist AIs that can adapt to any field without a ton of extra programming.
With a small team of mostly Ph.D.s and new support from tech-focused investors, it plans to help companies use these smarter agents for better products, or even as digital coworkers.