Nephrodite's Holly implant could help Indians with end-stage kidney disease

Say hello to Holly, a new implantable artificial kidney that could make life way easier for more than 200,000 Indians with end-stage kidney disease each year.

Created by the urologists and co-founders of medical device company Nephrodite in Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Nikhil Shah and Dr. Hiep Nguyen,

Holly is surgically placed inside the body and connects to pelvic blood vessels, filtering waste around the clock, so no more regular hospital trips or painful dialysis needles.