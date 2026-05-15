Netflix adds ads to 'Clips' feed and podcasts using AI
Technology
Netflix just announced it's adding ads to its "Clips" feed and podcasts, marking a bigger push into advertising.
The update was shared at Netflix's Upfront event, with the company highlighting how AI is helping make its ads smarter and more effective.
Netflix ad tier exceeds 250 million monthly
Alongside the new ad spots, Netflix is rolling out features like "pause ads" and improved vertical ad formats.
Its ad-supported tier now reaches over 250 million viewers each month, with over 80% tuning in weekly.
Thanks to $1.5 billion in ad revenue in Q4 2025, Netflix expanded this tier to 15 more countries, but it also bumped up subscription prices: Standard with Ads now costs $8.99 a month and Premium is $26.99 a month.