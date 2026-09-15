Netflix, Amazon, YouTube form new alliance to shape streaming policy
What's the story
Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube have joined forces to form a new policy coalition, as per Axios. The move comes as a response to government regulators questioning sports leagues over their decision to transfer rights to streaming platforms. The coalition, called the Streaming Access and Choice Alliance, aims to advocate for technology-neutral policies that promote innovation in entertainment.
Advocacy goals
Coalition aims to address antitrust exemption concerns
The Streaming Access and Choice Alliance is spearheaded by TechNet, a trade group for Big Tech companies.
In a statement, TechNet said the coalition would advocate for policies that allow streaming services to invest in a wide range of programming, including live sports.
This comes amid concerns over an antitrust exemption granted to sports leagues under the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 and its impact on paywalled streaming services.
Coalition history
Streaming giants previously part of the Internet Association
Notably, Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube's parent company Google were previously part of a trade group called the Internet Association. However, it was disbanded in late 2021 as the members' interests were too diverse.
Netflix then joined the Motion Picture Association (MPA), indicating its alignment with Hollywood on certain issues.
The MPA represents film interests for several entertainment companies but doesn't specifically advocate for streamers' policy goals unless they align with member studios.
Representation challenges
Formation of coalitions in absence of unified trade group
The absence of a single trade group to represent the interests of major streamers, mostly owned by corporate parents with diverse interests, has led to coalitions being formed.
These coalitions are often formed in response to specific issues and help streamers tackle particular lobbying challenges.
In 2023, several streamers including Netflix and Disney formed the Streaming Innovation Alliance (SIA) to challenge local broadcasters urging the FCC over a regulatory loophole threatening their distribution on streaming services.