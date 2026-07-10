Netflix brings back free trials after 6 years
What's the story
Netflix has reintroduced its free trial program, nearly six years after discontinuing it. The streaming giant is currently offering the promotion to select new users in certain countries. However, the offer is not available in the US or the UK. If you're planning to create a new Netflix account, you might want to check your eligibility for this offer.
Trial conditions
How to check if you're eligible for free trial
Netflix has clarified that the free trial offer is only available to select new users in certain countries. If you're eligible, the offer will automatically appear when you're creating a new account. However, if you don't see this option during sign-up, it means either your country or device isn't eligible for this promotion.
Trial expansion
Netflix's strategy to attract new subscribers
The free trial offer is part of Netflix's global strategy to attract new subscribers. It is only available for those who have never subscribed to Netflix before. Brazil is among the countries where this test is being conducted, with some users getting a 14-day trial while others get 30 days free access. The company had previously discontinued its global 30-day free trial in 2019 after years of offering it.
Trial verification
How to claim the free trial?
To check if you can claim the free Netflix trial, visit the Netflix website or download its app. Create a new account with an unused email address and look for the "Try 30 days for ₹0" or "15-day free trial" offer during sign-up. Select your preferred subscription plan, add a valid payment method, and complete registration to start streaming without being charged during the trial period.