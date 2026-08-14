Netflix closes 2 game studios as it shifts gaming strategy
What's the story
Netflix is shutting down two of its gaming studios, Night School Studio and Moonloot Games. The decision comes as part of the company's strategic shift toward party games and titles that can be streamed on TVs. Night School Studio, known for the popular Oxenfree series, was acquired by Netflix in 2021. The studio recently released a horror experience called Unhinged for TVs and a mobile game based on Black Mirror in 2025.
Strategic pivot
Shift from mobile to TV-based games
Netflix's foray into TV-based games started late last year, marking a departure from its mobile-centric strategy that focused on indie titles.
The company has since removed many of these indie games from its mobile catalog, instead focusing on four main categories: kids, party, narrative, and "mainstream" games.
"As we continue to prioritize these areas, we see an opportunity to be more focused in our execution," said Netflix spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher.
Workforce impact
Cuts in the gaming business
Netflix is also making some cuts in its games business. These changes are part of the company's effort to align its operations with its new strategic priorities.
The cuts include Tara Voelker, who was the only accessibility person on the gaming team.
The move comes after previous actions by Netflix such as shutting down a studio that developed a mobile game based on Squid Game and selling Cozy Grove studio Spry Fox back to its original owners.