Netflix closes 2 game studios as it shifts gaming strategy

Netflix's foray into TV-based games started late last year, marking a departure from its mobile-centric strategy that focused on indie titles.

The company has since removed many of these indie games from its mobile catalog, instead focusing on four main categories: kids, party, narrative, and "mainstream" games.

"As we continue to prioritize these areas, we see an opportunity to be more focused in our execution," said Netflix spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher.