Netflix may introduce always-on streaming channels for shows and movies
What's the story
Netflix is reportedly considering the addition of "always-on" channels that would continuously stream specific shows and movies. The Wall Street Journal reported this, adding that the move would be similar to existing services like Pluto TV and Tubi. However, unlike these platforms, Netflix's proposed offering wouldn't be free. The streaming giant has already seen success with its ad-supported tier costing $8.99 per month after a recent price hike.
Bundling strategy
Service bundles with other streaming platforms under consideration
Along with the "always-on" channels, Netflix is also said to be considering service bundles that would include other streaming platforms. This is a strategy already adopted by competitors such as Apple TV and Prime Video. The move comes amid reports of declining user engagement on the platform, prompting these new initiatives to turn things around.
Content expansion
Decline in viewership for 2nd seasons of shows
The news of these potential changes comes after Bloomberg reported a significant drop in viewership for second seasons of Netflix shows. The streaming giant has been diversifying its content offerings lately, adding video podcasts and clips from digital media brands such as BuzzFeed and CondeNast. These new additions are designed to be easily accessible background viewing options, unlike traditional prestige series that require dedicated attention.