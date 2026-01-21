You can now rate live performances on Netflix

Netflix has introduced a new feature that allows users to engage with live content by casting votes. The interactive option debuted with the launch of the talent show Star Search. Viewers can choose from multiple options or rate performances on a five-star scale using their TV remotes or the Netflix app.

Functionality Global voting and real-time tallying The live voting feature is available globally, with Netflix tallying votes in real time. However, viewers have a limited window to cast their votes. Once the time is up, further votes won't be counted. This means that if you're watching the show at a later time, you can't participate in the voting process.

Feature evolution Netflix's journey with live voting Netflix first tested the live voting feature in August 2025 during Dinner Time Live with David Chang. Elizabeth Stone, the company's CTO, announced at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 that the feature would be rolled out widely soon. She explained that viewers watching Star Search on their TVs could vote for contestants either via their TV or mobile phones.

