Netflix raises subscription prices again

Netflix has announced a price hike for its subscription plans in the US. The ad-supported plan now costs $8.99 per month, up from $7.99. The standard plan has also seen an increase, now costing $19.99 per month instead of the previous $17.99. Meanwhile, the premium plan is now priced at $26.99 per month, compared to its earlier cost of $24.99 per month.

Information Prices for adding extra members also increased The price for adding extra members has also gone up. For the ad-supported plan, each additional member now costs $6.99. Similarly, for the ad-free plan, each additional member is now priced at $9.99.

Reasoning Price hike to fund growing investments in content Netflix has defended its decision to raise subscription fees, saying that it will help fund its growing investments in content. The company plans to spend $20 billion on content in 2026, up from $18 billion in 2025. This includes live events and video podcasts as part of its efforts to diversify beyond traditional streaming.

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