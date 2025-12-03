Netflix now lets you play Red Dead Redemption on smartphones

Netflix has added the iconic game, Red Dead Redemption, to its gaming catalog. This is a major development for fans of the franchise as it marks the first time this title is officially available on iOS and Android devices. However, do note that you need an active Netflix subscription to access this new addition.

User experience Mobile-friendly controls and gameplay The mobile version of Red Dead Redemption comes with user-friendly controls for a seamless gaming experience. These include touch-screen shooting and navigation features. However, it's worth noting that the game doesn't support multiplayer mode and requires an active internet connection to play. Offline gameplay isn't an option on this platform, which is a departure from traditional console or PC gaming experiences.

Game history A look back at the original Red Dead Redemption Originally released by Rockstar Games in 2010, Red Dead Redemption is set in the Wild West era of 1911. Players take on the role of John Marston, a former outlaw on a quest to find his kidnapped family. The mobile version also includes "Undead Nightmare," a standalone expansion pack where Marston battles against a zombie apocalypse.