Netflix is revamping its mobile app: What are the changes?

Netflix is planning to revamp its mobile app in a bid to compete with social media platforms for daily user engagement. The redesign will make the app feel less like a static library of shows and more like an interactive hub. The move comes as Netflix faces stiff competition not just from other streaming services but also from social media giants such as TikTok , Instagram , and YouTube.

App enhancements New features to enhance user experience The revamped Netflix app will feature a personalized feed, highlighting trending clips, recommendations, and interactive prompts. It will also show short-form video previews similar to TikTok's content style. The updated app will include interactive features such as polls, quizzes, and community discussions related to shows and movies. The focus will be on daily discovery, encouraging the users to explore beyond their usual watchlist.

Engagement strategy Netflix's strategy to boost daily engagement Netflix's challenge is clear: while users may binge-watch series, they don't necessarily open the app every day. Social media platforms thrive on habitual engagement. By redesigning its app, Netflix hopes to close this gap and position itself as a platform where users spend time even when they are not watching full episodes or films. The principle of daily engagement is key to Netflix's long-term strategy.

Advertisement