Neuralink is ready for first human brain implant restoring vision

Neuralink , Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, is gearing up for a major medical milestone. The firm has announced its readiness to implant a new device, Blindsight, into a human patient. The move comes as part of the company's broader mission to develop brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). These devices are designed to treat neurological disorders, such as paralysis, and potentially restore sensory functions like vision.

Vision restoration A beacon of hope for the blind Musk has said that Blindsight is designed to restore vision in people who are completely blind. He emphasized that even those with total vision loss could benefit from this device, albeit in a limited manner at first. The process wouldn't instantly restore natural eyesight but would gradually help the brain receive visual information again. Over time, this could lead to clearer and more detailed vision.

Implant evolution Neuralink's journey and future plans Neuralink has already tested similar implants on a handful of patients, mainly to help those with paralysis communicate with computers. Now, the company is working on an advanced version of its implant that would be three times more capable than the current one. This next-gen device is expected to be ready by late 2026, indicating Neuralink's ambitious timeline for progress in this field.

