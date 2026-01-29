Neuralink's human trials: 21 participants enrolled, up from 12
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain tech company, now has 21 people testing its brain implants—up from 12 participants reported last year.
These global trials started in 2024 after addressing safety concerns raised by the FDA and are already helping people with paralysis control computers and games just by thinking.
What participants are doing with Neuralink
Trial volunteers have some pretty cool stories: Nick hit a speedy 10 bits per second moving a cursor with his mind in his first week.
Noland is studying neuroscience, Sebastian spends up to 17 hours a day learning, and Audrey is making digital art—all using the implant.
The VOICE trial also lets ALS patients type on screens using only imagined finger movements.
What's next for Neuralink?
Neuralink wants to ramp up production and make surgery more automated. A new version of the implant—three times more powerful—is on the way.
Plus, their "Blindsight" project hopes to help restore vision by sending signals straight to the brain's visual center.