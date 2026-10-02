New 1Password Agentic Mode lets AI handle logins securely
Technology
1Password just launched "Agentic Mode," a feature that lets AI tools like Claude handle specific login tasks for you, but without ever seeing your actual passwords or MFA codes.
You stay in control, since every task needs your approval and access is only temporary.
Agentic mode restricts AI access automatically
Agentic Mode turns on automatically when an AI needs to log you in, but keeps all your other saved info off-limits. Once the job's done, credentials are locked again.
Right now, it supports biometrics and Touch ID (YubiKey is planned).
1Password also plans to let Agentic Mode securely help with payment cards and IDs in the future, all while keeping your sensitive data private from the AI itself.