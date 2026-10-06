New 1Password Agentic Mode lets AI sign in without passwords

You decide when and where Agentic Mode is used. Each session needs your approval and ends automatically once the task is done.

You can sign in using biometrics, passwords, or Touch ID (with YubiKey support planned, but not yet available for this application).

Plus, the AI can't go back to any site unless you say so.

1Password says this is all about making life easier while keeping your info safe, even for things like managing payments or IDs.