Meet Jikipedia, an AI-made encyclopedia of Jeffrey Epstein's associates

Jikipedia goes beyond individual profiles to include detailed entries on Epstein's properties. These entries detail how the properties were acquired and the alleged activities that took place there. The platform also covers Epstein's business dealings, including his relationship with JPMorgan Chase. However, it is important to note that these entries are generated by artificial intelligence (AI) .

Potential errors

Potential inaccuracies in the information

While the AI-generated entries on Jikipedia appear to cite their sources, there is a possibility of inaccuracies in the information presented. The team behind Jmail has acknowledged this issue and said they will soon introduce a feature that allows the users to report inaccuracies and request changes. This would ensure more accurate and reliable information on the platform.