Meet Jikipedia, an AI-made encyclopedia of Jeffrey Epstein's associates
What's the story
The folks behind Jmail have launched a new project called Jikipedia. This clone of Wikipedia uses data from Jeffrey Epstein's emails to create detailed profiles of his associates. The entries on this site include information about their visits to Epstein's properties, possible knowledge of Epstein's crimes, and laws that they might have broken. The reports are dense, listing email exchange frequency with Epstein, basic biographical details, and their connections to him.
Property profiles
Properties and business dealings covered
Jikipedia goes beyond individual profiles to include detailed entries on Epstein's properties. These entries detail how the properties were acquired and the alleged activities that took place there. The platform also covers Epstein's business dealings, including his relationship with JPMorgan Chase. However, it is important to note that these entries are generated by artificial intelligence (AI).
Potential errors
Potential inaccuracies in the information
While the AI-generated entries on Jikipedia appear to cite their sources, there is a possibility of inaccuracies in the information presented. The team behind Jmail has acknowledged this issue and said they will soon introduce a feature that allows the users to report inaccuracies and request changes. This would ensure more accurate and reliable information on the platform.