New AI tool can help computers read documents better Technology Oct 21, 2025

DeepSeek, on Monday, released DeepSeek-OCR, a new open-source AI tool that changes how computers read documents.

Instead of the usual method, it turns text into "vision tokens" using optical 2D mapping—so huge files get processed with way fewer tokens and less computing power.

It's up on GitHub now under the MIT license for anyone to use, whether you're a student or building something commercial.