New antibiotic could help us tackle superbugs

The team spotted this antibiotic while studying Streptomyces coelicolor, a bacterium researchers have known since the 1950s. Interestingly, they hypothesized this "new" compound may be an earlier version the bacterium made before evolving to produce a less powerful antibiotic. This could help scientists find more hidden antibiotics in microbes we already thought we knew inside out.

The next step is pre-clinical testing

Lab tests show pre-methylenomycin C lactone hasn't triggered resistance in Enterococcus bacteria under laboratory conditions so far, which is huge for fighting infections that don't respond to current medicines.

