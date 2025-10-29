Netflix's new voting feature lets you control live shows
Netflix just announced a real-time voting feature that lets you help shape what happens on live shows—right from your remote or phone.
Revealed by CTO Elizabeth Stone at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, the feature has been tested since August on Dinner Time Live with David Chang and will roll out fully with the Star Search reboot in January 2026.
How the voting works
When you're watching a live show, you'll see prompts and can vote instantly.
Results show up on screen in real time, but you'll need to watch live—pausing or rewinding means you can't join in.
Other upcoming features
Netflix is also dropping immersive homepage experiences, starting with a Halloween Collection now and a Holiday Collection in December.
Plus, party games like Boggle are coming soon, where your phone becomes the game controller—no extra gadgets needed.
It's all part of Netflix's push to keep things fresh and interactive as streaming competition heats up.