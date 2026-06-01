New app The Mall builds virtual malls with 10,000 brands
Meet The Mall, a new app launched that's changing how you shop online.
Instead of juggling endless tabs and newsletters, you can build your own virtual mall packed with favorite brands, over 10,000 already included.
Founded by Ellie Konsker and Shreya Halder, the app makes adding brands easy: just share an Instagram or TikTok link.
The Mall tracks catalogs and alerts
The Mall keeps you in the loop with instant alerts about sales, restocks, and promos.
Its tech tracks catalogs and prices without needing direct deals with brands.
Smart labeling helps you search and compare products quickly.
The app is free for users but plans to offer brands anonymous data insights through a business-to-business tool.
The mall tested by 4,500 users
When you find something cool on The Mall, buying takes you straight to the brand's site, no affiliate links.
After testing with 4,500 early users, the app is now invite-only but aims for wider release by late summer.
The founders want shopping to feel seamless for everyone while helping brands understand what shoppers love most.