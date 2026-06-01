New app The Mall builds virtual malls with 10,000 brands

The Mall keeps you in the loop with instant alerts about sales, restocks, and promos. Its tech tracks catalogs and prices without needing direct deals with brands. Smart labeling helps you search and compare products quickly. The app is free for users but plans to offer brands anonymous data insights through a business-to-business tool.

The mall tested by 4,500 users

When you find something cool on The Mall, buying takes you straight to the brand's site, no affiliate links.

After testing with 4,500 early users, the app is now invite-only but aims for wider release by late summer.

The founders want shopping to feel seamless for everyone while helping brands understand what shoppers love most.