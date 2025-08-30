New drug can help patients with treatment-resistant high blood pressure

How it works

The global trial involved nearly 800 patients from all over, and about 40% of those taking baxdrostat reached healthy blood pressure levels—way more than those on placebo.

Baxdrostat works by blocking aldosterone production, a hormone that makes your body hold onto salt and water (which pushes up blood pressure).

Lead researcher Prof Bryan Williams says this could help up to half a billion people worldwide.

Cardiologist Prof Paul Leeson said it could become "a valuable additional treatment" to tackle high blood pressure.