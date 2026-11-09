New drug raises hope of a lasting cure for hypertension
What's the story
A new drug, baxdrostat, has shown promising results in treating high blood pressure (hypertension) by reversing a common cause of the condition. The medication was given to patients for six to 12 months and their blood pressure improved significantly. Even after stopping the drug, some patients remained off all hypertension medications and had normal blood pressure levels for up to two years.
Drug details
What is baxdrostat?
Baxdrostat is an aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI) that suppresses the blood pressure-raising hormone.
It was approved in the US earlier this year for patients with resistant hypertension.
The drug is currently under review by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which could make it available through the NHS next year.
Study findings
Long-term effects of the drug
The long-term effects of baxdrostat were observed in a small study involving 14 patients.
Their hypertension improved dramatically during a three-month trial of the drug, which they continued for six to 12 months before stopping.
When doctors checked their blood pressure levels up to two years later, it was still lower than before treatment.
Future implications
'Radical change' in treatment
Mason Freeman, a Harvard University professor of medicine who contributed to the research, said it's too early to determine if some patients were cured.
However, he noted that if this effect is common and persistent, it could radically change how these patients are diagnosed and treated.
"Everyone could be treated with the ASI in initial suspicion of the condition," Freeman said.