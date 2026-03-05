New drug shows promise in rare genetic epilepsy
A new treatment called zorevunersen is helping people with SCN1A-related Dravet syndrome have fewer seizures.
In early trials with 81 patients, some experienced substantial reductions in convulsive seizures after initial dosing, and a subgroup who received multiple 70 mg doses had a median 73.6% reduction in convulsive seizure frequency measured six months after their last dose.
These improvements were sustained over the study period reported and also brought better behavior, thinking skills, communication, and movement—something both doctors and families noticed.
Zorevunersen isn't just masking symptoms
For kids and teens living with Dravet syndrome (and their families), fewer seizures can mean more freedom and a better quality of life.
Zorevunersen isn't just masking symptoms—it targets the genetic cause of the disease itself.
A larger global trial is underway now to see if these benefits hold up for even more young people around the world.