New drug shows promise in treating preeclampsia

DiaMedica's new drug, DM199, is showing real potential to help people with preeclampsia—a serious pregnancy complication that causes high blood pressure. In a Phase 2 trial in South Africa, the drug safely lowered blood pressure for participants around 37 weeks pregnant.

Drug improved blood flow to the placenta After getting DM199, patients saw their blood pressure drop noticeably within minutes and up to 24 hours later.

The treatment also improved blood flow to the placenta, which is good news for both parent and baby.

Importantly, the drug didn't cross into the placenta.

No serious complications or early deliveries linked to the drug TEAEs were mild and limited to nausea (14%), headache (11%) and flushing (4%), but there were no serious complications or early deliveries linked to the drug.