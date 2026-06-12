New IRCTC website to launch by July 15

User feedback

Revamped platform to enhance user experience

During his interaction, Vaishnaw was informed by a student about the inconvenience caused by CAPTCHA verification during ticket booking. The minister then asked railway officials if they could launch a revamped platform within 30 days. He later announced that the new IRCTC website would be launched by July 15. Though specific features of the upgraded portal are yet to be revealed, it aims to enhance the digital ticket-booking experience for passengers.