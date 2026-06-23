This Chinese battery can withstand temperatures of up to 300°C
What's the story
A team of Chinese scientists has developed a revolutionary lithium-ion battery that can withstand extreme temperatures. The new battery, which is made from ceramics, can operate stably at temperatures as high as 150 degree Celsius and even survive short thermal shocks up to 300 degree Celsius. This makes it a much safer alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries, which are known to be flammable.
Future prospects
Batteries provide stable operation across wide temperature range
The all-ceramic battery, developed by a team from Tsinghua University, is small in size but high on energy density and safety. Its unique properties could make it suitable for use in next-generation technologies like smart sensors and aerospace gadgets. The researchers said their batteries provide "stable, pressure-free operation across a wide temperature range," making them a safe power solution for miniaturized electronics.
Battery comparison
Why do we need new batteries?
Traditional lithium-ion batteries use a liquid electrolyte to transfer lithium ions and generate an electrical current. These have been the go-to battery technology due to their high energy density. However, as miniaturized devices like smart sensors and wearable electronics become more common, there's a growing need for power sources that are small, safe, high-energy-density and able to withstand harsh environments.