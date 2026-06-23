The new battery is made from ceramics

This Chinese battery can withstand temperatures of up to 300°C

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:02 pm Jun 23, 202604:02 pm

What's the story

A team of Chinese scientists has developed a revolutionary lithium-ion battery that can withstand extreme temperatures. The new battery, which is made from ceramics, can operate stably at temperatures as high as 150 degree Celsius and even survive short thermal shocks up to 300 degree Celsius. This makes it a much safer alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries, which are known to be flammable.