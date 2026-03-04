New method can extract DNA from oil

It's a three-step process: first, isooctane is mixed with the oil and left overnight; next, a surfactant removes leftover hydrocarbons; finally, a specialized kit extracts the DNA. This approach gives high-quality results—on average over 41,000 DNA reads per sample—even from tricky samples.

It also revealed previously unknown microbes

Using this technique on real reservoir oils revealed all kinds of heat-loving and salt-loving microbes that probably call these places home.

These discoveries could help us figure out how oil breaks down underground.

Fun fact: how "heavy" or "light" the oil was didn't affect how much DNA they could get out.