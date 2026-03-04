New method can extract DNA from oil
Scientists have created a new way to pull DNA out of crude oil—even when there's barely any bacteria present.
This isooctane-based method helps researchers see which microbes are living in oil, opening doors for better cleanup (bioremediation) and understanding how these environments work.
The technique involves mixing iso-octane with the oil
It's a three-step process: first, isooctane is mixed with the oil and left overnight; next, a surfactant removes leftover hydrocarbons; finally, a specialized kit extracts the DNA.
This approach gives high-quality results—on average over 41,000 DNA reads per sample—even from tricky samples.
It also revealed previously unknown microbes
Using this technique on real reservoir oils revealed all kinds of heat-loving and salt-loving microbes that probably call these places home.
These discoveries could help us figure out how oil breaks down underground.
Fun fact: how "heavy" or "light" the oil was didn't affect how much DNA they could get out.