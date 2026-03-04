New nasal vaccine protects against COVID-19, coronaviruses, and asthma
Technology
Researchers in the US have developed a new nasal spray vaccine (GLA-3 million-052-LS+OVA) that protected mice from COVID-19, other coronaviruses, and tough-to-treat bacteria like Staph and Acinetobacter.
The protection lasted for three months and even helped with asthma triggered by dust mites.
Vaccine could be available in 5 to 7 years
This vaccine stands out because it boosts both major parts of the immune system, helping the body react faster to infections.
After promising results in animals, scientists hope the vaccine could be available within five to seven years.
If all goes well, this could be a big step toward simpler protection against lots of respiratory threats in the future.