New nuclear rocket could cut Mars journey to 6 months Technology Sep 23, 2025

Ohio State University researchers have developed a prototype for a new type of nuclear rocket, called the Centrifugal Nuclear Thermal Rocket (CNTR), that could, in theory, reduce the journey to Mars to as little as six months, based on current test results.

The CNTR uses spinning liquid uranium fuel to heat its propellant, making it twice as efficient as past nuclear rockets and four times better than chemical ones.