New nuclear rocket could cut Mars journey to 6 months
Ohio State University researchers have developed a prototype for a new type of nuclear rocket, called the Centrifugal Nuclear Thermal Rocket (CNTR), that could, in theory, reduce the journey to Mars to as little as six months, based on current test results.
The CNTR uses spinning liquid uranium fuel to heat its propellant, making it twice as efficient as past nuclear rockets and four times better than chemical ones.
CNTR can use storable fuels like methane or ammonia
With the CNTR, a round trip to Mars could take about 420 days—way faster than current tech allows.
It can also use storable fuels like methane or ammonia, opening up more options for long space missions.
Faster trips mean astronauts spend less time exposed to space radiation and microgravity, making missions safer and bringing us closer to real-life interplanetary travel.