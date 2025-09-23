Meta's new super PAC to fight state AI regulations

Meta's stance on AI bills

This move comes as over 1,000 AI-related bills have popped up across the US in 2025, with states pushing for stricter rules around things like chatbots and transparency.

Meta says these patchwork laws could slow down tech progress and make it harder for the US to compete globally—especially with China.

Plus, they're pitching this as a way to keep America leading in tech while giving parents more say over how kids use AI.