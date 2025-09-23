Meta's new super PAC to fight state AI regulations
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) just launched a super PAC called the American Technology Excellence Project.
They're planning to spend big—tens of millions—to fight new state laws that would limit how artificial intelligence is developed and used.
The group, led by Republican Brian Baker and Hilltop Public Solutions, will also support candidates in the 2026 midterms who are friendly toward AI innovation.
Meta's stance on AI bills
This move comes as over 1,000 AI-related bills have popped up across the US in 2025, with states pushing for stricter rules around things like chatbots and transparency.
Meta says these patchwork laws could slow down tech progress and make it harder for the US to compete globally—especially with China.
Plus, they're pitching this as a way to keep America leading in tech while giving parents more say over how kids use AI.