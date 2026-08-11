New Pass-Ta-Key malware targets Google passkeys via password manager sync
Technology
Heads up: a new malware called "Pass-Ta-Key" is targeting Google passkeys, the tech that lets you log in without regular passwords.
The malware sneaks in through Google Password Manager's syncing feature, putting your saved logins at risk, even though the passkeys themselves are strong.
Pass-Ta-Key variants and mitigation steps
There are a few versions of Pass-Ta-Key: one logs you in on infected devices without you even noticing, another hijacks device re-enrollment to let attackers log in remotely, and the worst can steal Google's master key to unlock all your synced passkeys elsewhere.
To stay safe, keep your software updated, turn on real-time anti-malware protection, and don't click suspicious links or attachments. Pretty simple steps that go a long way.