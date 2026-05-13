New Patagonia sauropod Bicharracosaurus dionidei could reshape sauropod evolution
A brand-new dinosaur has been uncovered in Argentina, and it's got scientists pretty excited.
Meet Bicharracosaurus dionidei, a 155-million-year-old sauropod found in Patagonia.
This giant, nearly 20 meters long, stands out because its bones show a mix of features from dinosaurs found in both North America and Africa.
The discovery could change what we know about how these massive creatures evolved.
Possible Jurassic brachiosaurid in South America
Bicharracosaurus dionidei might be the first Jurassic-era brachiosaurid spotted in South America, according to researcher Alexandra Reutter.
Professor Oliver Rauhut says the fossils help fill gaps about how giant dinosaurs spread across ancient continents like Gondwana.
The name honors Dionide Mesa, the shepherd who discovered the fossils (now safely kept at a museum in Trelew, Argentina).