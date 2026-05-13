New Patagonia sauropod Bicharracosaurus dionidei could reshape sauropod evolution Technology May 13, 2026

A brand-new dinosaur has been uncovered in Argentina, and it's got scientists pretty excited.

Meet Bicharracosaurus dionidei, a 155-million-year-old sauropod found in Patagonia.

This giant, nearly 20 meters long, stands out because its bones show a mix of features from dinosaurs found in both North America and Africa.

The discovery could change what we know about how these massive creatures evolved.