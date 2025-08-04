New receptor could lead to better osteoporosis treatments
Scientists from the University of Leipzig may have found a new way to fight osteoporosis.
They discovered that a receptor called GPR133 helps control how our bones grow and break down.
Turning on GPR133 could encourage bone growth and slow bone loss by helping bone-building cells (osteoblasts) mature.
How GPR133 helps bones
GPR133 responds to physical forces in the body and teams up with another protein, PTK7, to kickstart signals needed for healthy bones.
Mice without this receptor had weaker bones—basically showing signs of osteoporosis.
But when researchers used a compound (AP503) to activate GPR133, both healthy and osteopenic mice grew stronger bones.
A new way to treat osteoporosis
Targeting GPR133 could lead to osteoporosis treatments with fewer side effects than current options. It might even help with other muscle and bone loss problems.
While these results are from mouse studies, they open doors for more research—and maybe one day, better ways for people to keep their bones strong.