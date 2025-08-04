New receptor could lead to better osteoporosis treatments

GPR133 responds to physical forces in the body and teams up with another protein, PTK7, to kickstart signals needed for healthy bones. Mice without this receptor had weaker bones—basically showing signs of osteoporosis. But when researchers used a compound (AP503) to activate GPR133, both healthy and osteopenic mice grew stronger bones.

A new way to treat osteoporosis

Targeting GPR133 could lead to osteoporosis treatments with fewer side effects than current options. It might even help with other muscle and bone loss problems.

While these results are from mouse studies, they open doors for more research—and maybe one day, better ways for people to keep their bones strong.