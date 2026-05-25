New rodent review shows lasting memory problems from sugary foods
Technology
Heads up, sugar lovers, new research out today shows that eating lots of sugary foods can cause memory problems that stick around, even if you start eating healthier later.
Scientists reviewed 27 rodent studies and found that switching to better food did help with memory, but things never quite bounced back to normal.
Partial memory recovery after diet change
Rodents fed high-fat, high-sugar diets for at least two weeks saw some memory improvement within a day of changing their diet, but the fix wasn't complete, especially for those who'd had extra sugar.
The hippocampus (the brain's "memory center") seemed especially sensitive.
As lead author Simone Rehn put it, improving diet quality benefits memory, and the improvements were incomplete.