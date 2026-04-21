New social platform Bond uses AI to reduce screen time
Bond is a new social platform built to help you spend less time glued to your phone.
Co-founded by Dino Becirovic, Bond lets you share memories (photos, videos, or audio) and then uses AI to suggest real-world activities based on what you post.
The goal? More living, less scrolling.
Vanishing stories and privacy controls
Instead of endless feeds, Bond has a simple cluster-style profile and stories that vanish from public view after 24 hours (but stay private for you).
You're in control of your data: delete it any time, and encryption will get even stronger soon.
Becirovic promises your information won't be sold for ads; the focus is on privacy and giving users value.
Potential user data licensing and e-commerce
Bond may eventually let users license their data for AI training and share in the profits.
E-commerce features may come too, with personalized product picks, all while keeping privacy front and center.