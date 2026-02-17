New species of freshwater crab discovered in Western Ghats
A brand-new freshwater crab species just popped up in Karnataka's Western Ghats, thanks to two local foresters who first found it about one-and-a-half years earlier.
Officially named Ghatiana dhritiarum, it's now India's 77th freshwater crab and the 14th species in the genus Ghatiana—pretty cool for biodiversity fans.
What we know about the new species
The crab is named Ghatiana dhritiarum. It lives in tiny water-filled tree holes and rocky crevices across about 24 square kilometers near Karwar.
Its menu? Pretty much everything: moss, termites, worms, dead insects—you name it.
How to identify them
You can spot young ones by their black heads and orange legs; adults turn mostly white with orange patches.
Scientists say this little crustacean is actually a sign of ecosystem health in the Western Ghats—so finding it is a win for nature lovers and researchers alike.