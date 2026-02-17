New species of freshwater crab discovered in Western Ghats

The crab is named Ghatiana dhritiarum. It lives in tiny water-filled tree holes and rocky crevices across about 24 square kilometers near Karwar. Its menu? Pretty much everything: moss, termites, worms, dead insects—you name it.

How to identify them

You can spot young ones by their black heads and orange legs; adults turn mostly white with orange patches.

Scientists say this little crustacean is actually a sign of ecosystem health in the Western Ghats—so finding it is a win for nature lovers and researchers alike.