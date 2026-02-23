New Spinosaurus species discovered in Niger's Sahara desert

Scientists just found a new dinosaur, Spinosaurus mirabilis, in Niger's Sahara Desert. This dino lived about 95 million years ago, way inland near ancient rivers—pretty different from its famous cousin.

Researchers also uncovered jaw and teeth fossils—the first new Spinosaurus species discovered in over 100 years.

How did S. mirabilis live and hunt? According to researcher Paul Sereno, S. mirabilis hunted like a giant heron, wading into deep water to catch fish with its toothy jaws.

It was around 12 meters long and shared its world with other massive dinos and crocodiles.