A recent study has discovered that the liver's bile production, which helps flush out cholesterol, is influenced by the rate of blood flow from the intestine.

This blood flow, which varies throughout the day due to activities like exercise and eating, triggers a protein that converts cholesterol into bile acids.

However, low bile production can lead to high cholesterol levels, potentially causing liver diseases.

However, low bile production can lead to high cholesterol levels, potentially causing liver diseases.

This groundbreaking research could aid in treating liver and digestive system diseases.

The discovery could help in treating cardiovascular diseases

New study reveals how liver flushes out cholesterol

By Akash Pandey 01:21 pm Oct 20, 202401:21 pm

What's the story In a groundbreaking study, researchers at the University of Leeds have revealed a new way in which the liver rids the body of cholesterol. The discovery could pave the way for more effective treatments for cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. The study looked at bile production, an essential process for removing excess cholesterol from the body, and its link with blood flow into the liver.

Key findings

Bile production and blood flow: A crucial connection

The study found bile production is affected by how quickly blood enters the liver via the "portal" vein from the intestine. It was found that this blood flow varies throughout the day as a result of movement, rest, and eating. The researchers found an inverse relationship between bile production and portal vein blood flow, with bile production increasing during periods of decreased blood flow due to exercise or fasting.

Health risks

Implications of low bile production on health

The research also emphasized that low bile production can result in high cholesterol levels in the blood, which may contribute to fatty liver disease. If untreated, this can progress into liver inflammation and fibrosis. Dr. Laeticia Lichtenstein, the lead researcher of the study, stressed the importance of their findings saying, "This discovery...is incredible." She added that these findings could help doctors treating liver and digestive system diseases.

Novel discovery

Link between portal vein blood flow and cholesterol

Published in Science Advances, the study is the first to link portal vein blood flow to blood cholesterol levels. It found that a pressure-sensing protein called PIEZO1 senses the change in blood flow rate through the vein. This initiates a chemical reaction that converts cholesterol into bile acids for removal from the body. The study highlights the liver's importance in controlling fat levels in blood and avoiding fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, liver failure, and cancer.

Cholesterol types

Cholesterol: A double-edged sword

Cholesterol, a fat necessary for normal body functioning, can be both good and bad. There are two types of cholesterol - "good" cholesterol that helps body functions and "bad" cholesterol that can build up in arteries, increasing heart disease and stroke risks. High cholesterol levels may be due to genetics, certain medications or health conditions but are also associated with lifestyle factors like unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity, obesity, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.