New study finds passively accepting AI answers reduces confidence
Technology
A new study says letting AI do all the thinking for you can actually make you less confident in your own brainpower.
If you just accept chatbot answers without questioning or tweaking them, you might start doubting your reasoning skills.
But when you interact with AI (by editing its responses or challenging what it says), you tend to keep more confidence and feel more ownership over your work.
Passive acceptance of AI weakens problem-solving
Researchers found that the way people engage with AI changes how their brains respond.
Just going along with whatever the bot says can weaken your problem-solving, especially on tough tasks.
The big takeaway: use AI as a helpful tool, not a replacement for your own thinking.