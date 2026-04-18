New study finds passively accepting AI answers reduces confidence Technology Apr 18, 2026

A new study says letting AI do all the thinking for you can actually make you less confident in your own brainpower.

If you just accept chatbot answers without questioning or tweaking them, you might start doubting your reasoning skills.

But when you interact with AI (by editing its responses or challenging what it says), you tend to keep more confidence and feel more ownership over your work.