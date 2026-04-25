New study suggests T. rex walked toe 1st like ostriches
Technology
Forget the old image of T. rex thudding around: new research says it probably walked toe-first, much like today's ostriches.
Scientists studied fossil footprints and bones, finding that this famous dinosaur's steps were more birdlike than we ever thought.
Study finds deeper T. rex prints
Adrian Tussel Boeye and co-authors, the study showed T. rex left deeper prints under its toes, hinting at a digitigrade (toe-walking) style.
Speed models suggest younger, smaller T. rexes could run up to 40km/h, so they were likely faster and nimbler than we imagined.