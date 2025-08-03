Next Article
New tech can identify people through walls using Wi-Fi signals
Researchers in Rome have built WhoFi, a system that recognizes people just by how their bodies mess with Wi-Fi signals.
By picking up on tiny changes in signal patterns, WhoFi can tell who's who—no cameras or microphones needed.
The accuracy of the system
WhoFi nails identification with 95.5% accuracy based on controlled conditions using the NTU-Fi dataset.
It can identify you even if you're behind a wall or the lights are off.
This could totally change how surveillance works, making it more subtle and harder to spot.
Concerns regarding privacy
Yep, there are real concerns.
If law enforcement or others start using tech like this for constant tracking, it raises big questions about privacy and how much we want to be watched without knowing it.