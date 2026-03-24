New treatment could help with schizophrenia's toughest symptoms

SEAD1 brought back normal brain function and behavior in mice

The team discovered that people with schizophrenia have lower levels of a key brain protein called Cacna2d1.

So, they made SEAD1, a lab-made version, and tested it on mice.

The results? SEAD1 brought back normal brain function and behavior, all with minimal side effects.

Researchers are hopeful this could lead to better treatments not just for schizophrenia, but maybe even other mental health conditions down the line.