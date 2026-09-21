New York Times probes AGI House over parties and harassment
Silicon Valley's pricey "hacker houses," where some entrepreneurs pay up to $10,000 a month to rent a room and live and network, are facing serious allegations.
A New York Times investigation highlights AGI House, famous for its flashy events and people like Sergey Brin, who gave talks there, and Grimes, who performed there, but now criticized for wild parties, drug use, and reports of sexual harassment.
AGI House saw 37 police incidents
Since 2022, AGI House has seen 37 police incidents (including at least 17 related to complaints about wild parties), while another tech house racked up over 20.
Yehong Zhu shared she was assaulted in 2021; the scene was described as a frat house for tech bros.
Despite the backlash, a representative for Andreessen said he is not involved with the tech house, while representatives for Altman, Brin, and Schmidt did not immediately respond.