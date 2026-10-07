New Zealand to face catastrophic glacier melts in near future

The report reveals that New Zealand's annual average temperature has increased by 1.36 degree Celsius since records began in 1909.

It also notes that seven of the last decade's 10 warmest years have been recorded during this period.

Further, it warns that glaciers are shrinking as the climate heats up.

The country is home to some 3,000 glaciers, which have lost volume from 56 cubic kilometers in 1997 to just 30 cubic kilometers in 2023.