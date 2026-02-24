NewsBytes Explainer: China's Shenlong spaceplane and its 4th mission

Shenlong isn't just a cool name—it's a compact craft (about the size of a van) that can release mini satellites and change orbits. The US military , private space situational awareness companies and amateur astronomers have been tracking it.

How does it compare to X-37B?

People often compare Shenlong to America's X-37B spaceplane.

While the X-37B mostly tests equipment from afar, Shenlong likes to get closer with repeated nearby maneuvers.

Both are pushing boundaries in their own style as spaceplanes become more common in orbit.