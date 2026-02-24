NewsBytes Explainer: China's Shenlong spaceplane and its 4th mission
China just launched its reusable spaceplane, Shenlong, for a fourth trip in low Earth orbit on February 6.
After three successful missions—some lasting nearly nine months—Shenlong has always landed itself safely at Lop Nur.
What is Shenlong?
Shenlong isn't just a cool name—it's a compact craft (about the size of a van) that can release mini satellites and change orbits.
The US military, private space situational awareness companies and amateur astronomers have been tracking it.
How does it compare to X-37B?
People often compare Shenlong to America's X-37B spaceplane.
While the X-37B mostly tests equipment from afar, Shenlong likes to get closer with repeated nearby maneuvers.
Both are pushing boundaries in their own style as spaceplanes become more common in orbit.