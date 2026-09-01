NHAI adds OneTag to Rajmargyatra app to switch FASTag banks
Technology
NHAI just rolled out the "OneTag" feature on its Rajmargyatra app, letting you switch your FASTag to a different bank without changing the physical tag.
No more waiting for a new sticker. Just a smoother, faster way to manage your toll payments.
OneTag switch requires current bank code
All you need is a six-digit code from your current bank to start the switch.
Pick your new bank, confirm your identity, and you're good to go, your old wallet gets closed, and any leftover balance is refunded.
Your FASTag ID stays linked to your vehicle, and there's no tag replacement hassle.
Just note: after switching, there's a six-month wait before you can change banks again.