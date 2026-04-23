NHAI warns of fake FASTag annual passes outside Rajmargyatra app
Technology
Heads up if you're driving on highways: NHAI just warned about scammers selling fake FASTag Annual Passes outside the official Rajmargyatra app.
These fake sites look real, but they're just after your personal info and money, which could put your data and wallet at risk.
Only use Rajmargyatra and verify publisher
NHAI says only use the Rajmargyatra app for FASTag passes, and make sure you're downloading it from Google Play or Apple's App Store.
Double-check the publisher's name before paying (if it's not official, skip it).