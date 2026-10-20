NHS anesthetist Edward Patrick used AI to diagnose Ann's seizures
AI just played hero in the UK
Edward Patrick, an NHS anesthetist, used AI to figure out what was wrong with his mother, Ann, after she was rushed to the hospital with nonstop seizures.
Doctors were stumped and gave her only hours to live, but Edward quickly entered his mother's symptoms, medical scans and test results into an AI tool on his way there.
AI links seizures to B6 deficiency
The AI connected Ann's seizures to a vitamin B6 deficiency associated with her Parkinson's medication, something doctors rarely see.
Thanks to that insight, treatment stopped her seizures fast and kept her out of the hospital since then.
"I just can't get over that such a small thing can make such a large difference to whether you live or die," Ann said, showing just how game-changing tech can be for tough medical cases.