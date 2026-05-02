NHS approves zanidatamab for use in England and Wales Technology May 02, 2026

Big news for cancer treatment in the UK: zanidatamab, a new drug used by Huw Jones, just got approved for NHS use in Wales and England.

It's set to help people with cholangiocarcinoma with higher-than-normal HER2 levels (bile duct cancer), a rare and tough-to-treat disease.

Huw, who used the drug to extend his life after a stage four diagnosis, pushed hard for its wider availability before he passed away earlier this year.