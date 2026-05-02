NHS approves zanidatamab for use in England and Wales
Big news for cancer treatment in the UK: zanidatamab, a new drug used by Huw Jones, just got approved for NHS use in Wales and England.
It's set to help people with cholangiocarcinoma with higher-than-normal HER2 levels (bile duct cancer), a rare and tough-to-treat disease.
Huw, who used the drug to extend his life after a stage four diagnosis, pushed hard for its wider availability before he passed away earlier this year.
Zanidatamab trials show nearly triple survival
zanidatamab (also called Ziihera) is designed for patients with high HER2 protein levels and helps the immune system target cancer cells.
Trials show it could nearly triple life expectancy, from six months to about 18 months, compared to current options.
The NHS plans to start offering it in June 2026, helping around 65 people a year with regular IV treatments.
NICE calls this a big step forward in improving both survival and quality of life for those affected.