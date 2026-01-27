NHS England is using AI and robots to speed up lung cancer checks
NHS England just kicked off a new trial that uses AI and robotic tools to diagnose lung cancer much faster—think one quick biopsy instead of weeks of waiting.
The pilot is launching at Guy's and St Thomas's NHS Foundation Trust.
What's actually happening?
AI scans spot suspicious lung nodules, then robotic catheters grab samples from tricky spots doctors couldn't reach before.
So far, 300 people have had the procedure, with 215 starting treatment already.
The plan is to add 250 more patients soon and roll out the tech at more hospitals.
Why does this matter?
The NHS has pledged to offer screening by 2030.
By 2035, the program hopes to catch around 50,000 cases—including lots at an early stage when they're easier to treat.
Professor Peter Johnson calls it "a glimpse of the future of cancer detection"—and honestly, it sounds like a big step forward for faster care.